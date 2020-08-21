2020 High School Football Tour – Smoky Valley

Our High School Football Preview Tour continues to roll on.

The Rocking M Media sports staff is previewing the 2020 season, venturing to different parts of central Kansas.

The latest stop was in Lindsborg, home to the Smoky Valley Vikings.

In 2018, Smoky Valley went 10-1 with the lone loss taking place in the Class 4A Division II Sectional round against eventual state champions Pratt. Following the loss of an extremely talented senior class, Smoky Valley took a step back in 2019, recording a 3-6 mark. The Vikings lost six of their first seven contests, but head coach Tim Lambert hopes the team learned from last season with a blend of seniors and sophomores.

Starting quarterback Jake Lucas returns for his senior season. Lucas completed 35 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns. Three senior offensive linemen look to give Lucas time to throw and create holes to run through. Tanner Luttig, Skyler Hopkins and Kort Sjogren all lead the group up front.

Sophomores Trystan Stambaugh and Kade Blanchat should receive the bulk of the carries. Coach Lambert said he plans on them to take the next step in their careers.

Defensively, the Vikings lose quite a bit. However, junior Haven Lysell looks to build on an excellent sophomore campaign. Lysell was second on the team with 66 tackles a year ago. He’s also one of the premier tight ends in Smoky Valley’s district.

Coach Lambert believes if this group can gel, Smoky Valley can get back to where the program was a couple years ago.

2020 schedule for Smoky Valley Vikings (all kickoff times slated for 7 pm; games on 95.5 The Rock and ksal.com):

Sept. 4 – Halstead

Sept. 11 – Haven

Sept. 18 – at Hillsboro

Sept. 25 – Colby*

Oct. 2 – at Goodland*

Oct. 9 – at Scott City*

Oct. 16 – Southeast of Saline*

Oct. 23 – at Russell*

Oct. 30 – PLAYOFFS

*3A District 6 Game

Day 1: Abilene Cowboys

Day 2: Bennington Bulldogs

Day 3: Ellsworth Bearcats

Day 4: Solomon Gorillas

Day 5: Smoky Valley Vikings

Day 6: Minneapolis Lions (on Aug. 24)

Day 7: Southeast of Saline Trojans (on Aug. 25)

Day 8: Ell-Saline Cardinals (on Aug. 26)

Day 9: Sacred Heart Knights (on Aug. 27)

Day 10: Salina South Cougars (on Aug. 28)

Day 10: Salina Central Mustangs (on Aug. 28)