2020 High School Football Tour: Bennington

Rocking M Media is traveling around central Kansas and checking out how area high school football teams will fare this year.

Our next stop: Bennington (2019 record: 6-3)

2019 was one of the best in Bennington High School history. The Bulldogs notched six wins, including four inside of their district on the way to a second place district finish and clinching a berth in the 2019 8-man state playoffs.

While Bennington had talent all over the field, it wasn’t enough to overcome a tough Maranatha Academy team in the first round of the playoffs.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has not been easy on anyone, Bennington looks to take another step forward in 2020.

2020 will also be a new era for Bennington football. Jay Macy, who was the Bulldog head coach the past two years has stepped away from the program. Now, Bennington welcomes in Bryan Shamberg as the new man in charge.

Shamberg is familiar will the Bennington community. He is an alum of the school and has been an assistant coach for Bennington the past few seasons.

He takes over a program that is not only coming off of a state playoff appearance, but is also returning six starters. While the Bulldogs will look to navigate another tough district slate–which features defending 8-man champs, Canton-Galva; arch-rival Solomon; as well as pesky area rivals in Herington, Lincoln and Little River–Bennington should have plenty of experience to compete for a district championship and put the Bulldogs back in to the 8-man state playoffs.

Some of Bennington’s top returners include:

Trysten Young, Sr., Lineman

Jawuan Allen, Jr., Slot Back

Ryker Greene, Jr., Quarterback

Cayden Bauer, Jr., Lineman

Kasyn Dunn, Jr., Linebacker

2020 Bennington Bulldogs’ Schedule:

Sept. 4-Wakefield

Sept. [email protected] Washington County

Sept. 18-Moundridge

Sept. [email protected] Canton-Galva*

Oct. 2-Solomon*

Oct. [email protected] Little River*

Oct. 16-Lincoln*

Oct. [email protected] Herington*

Oct. 30-8-Man DI State Playoffs

(*)-denotes district game