Salina Man Arrested for Domestic Battery

A Salina man was taken into custody early Friday after an argument took a violent turn inside a residence.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 75-year-old Ralph Polly was arrested at his home in the 800 block of Cherokee Drive after he allegedly struck a 66-year-old woman in the face and grabbed her by the throat – cutting off her airway.

Police say the victim had her eyeglasses knocked off and called for help after suffering minor injuries during the assault.

Polly is now facing charges that could include domestic battery and aggravated domestic battery.