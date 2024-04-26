Gov. Signs Bill to Criminalize Those Who Encourage Suicide

A measure to criminalize the act of encouraging someone in Kansas to die by suicide is now state law.

State officials say Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2144 – which imposes felony charges on those who knowingly encourage another person to commit or attempt suicide when they are aware the other person wants to take their own life – on Wednesday.

Those convicted of flouting the law reportedly could face up to three years in prison.

Lawmakers say those with similar involvement in cases where the individual does not die would face misdemeanor charges.