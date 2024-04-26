Salina Police Investigating Fatal Crash

A Salina woman was killed in a single car crash early Friday morning.

Police Sergeant Chad McCary tells KSAL News that next of kin are still being notified of the death of the 21-year-old woman who was driving a 2012 Jaguar that missed a curve on Belmont Blvd. and hit a tree.

Authorities report a 22-year-old female passenger in the car was extricated by EMS and taken to Salina Regional Health Center in critical condition.

Police say speed was a major factor in the accident that occurred around 12:36am as the vehicle was southbound on Belmont and left the roadway near Mayfair Drive, striking an Evergy Power pole and then a tree.