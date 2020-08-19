2020 High School Football Tour: Ellsworth

Rocking M Media is traveling around central Kansas and checking out how area high school football teams will fare this year.

Our next stop: Ellsworth (2019 record: 5-4)

The 2020 high school football season has not gotten off to an ideal start for the Ellsworth Bearcats.

A student-athlete for Ellsworth tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Due to county health department recommendations, the football team is currently under quarantine until at least Aug. 25. This means that Ellsworth will not have enough padded practices to play in its first scheduled game on Sept. 4. The season-opener against Sacred Heart has been canceled.

While the Bearcats await to take the practice field, Ellsworth looks to reload in 2020, after a successful 2019 campaign that saw the Bearcats make its first postseason since 2014.

Ellsworth will have to replace a massive senior class from 2020 that included eight starters on offense and six on defense.

Still, Ellsworth has plenty of players who are capable of pushing the team forward. One returning play maker is team leader Avery Haxton, who excels on both sides of the ball.

Ellsworth will have to work through a difficult schedule in 2020, however, Their district slate includes 2A State Runner-Up, Norton; powerhouse, Hoisington; as well as area foes in Beloit and Minneapolis.

Key Returners for 2020:

Avery Haxton, Sr., Offensive Line, Linebacker

Luke Sharp, Sr., Running Back, Linebacker

Trey Anderson, Sr., Quarterback, Defensive Back

Eryk Andalon, Sr., Running Back, Linebacker

2020 Ellsworth Bearcats’ Football Schedule:

Sept. 4-Sacred Heart–CANCELED!

Sept. 11-Republic County

Sept. [email protected] Southeast of Saline

Sept. [email protected] Beloit*

Oct. 2-Norton*

Oct. [email protected] Hoisington*

Oct. 16-Phillipsburg*

Oct. [email protected] Minneapolis* (Listen LIVE on 92.7 The New Zoo)

Oct. 30-2A State Playoffs – First Round

(*)-district game