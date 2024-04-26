Feds OK $451M to Boost Internet Connectivity in Rural Kansas

Federal officials are signing off on a plan to provide 451-million-dollars to expand and improve high-speed internet service in parts of Kansas.

State officials say the funding – from the U.S. Department of Commerce – will enable the state to address current gaps in broadband service in rural counties, particularly in rural counties in southern parts of the state.

Authorities say the project is being funded via the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Potential bidders for funding reportedly will be able to make their case starting next month.

Photo by Markus Spiske at Unsplash