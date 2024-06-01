Youth Summer Ride Program Starts Saturday

Salina area public transportation’s summer youth ride program is underway. It begins this weekend, on Saturday.

According to OCCK Transportation the successful “Get On & Go” program for Salina and Abilene area youth ages 7-18 as underway.

Salina youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a “Get On & Go” Summer Youth Bus Pass for $10. The pass will be good for unlimited rides on Salina CityGo from June 1 to August 31. Youth must show the drivers their “Get On & Go” pass when they board the buses.

Abilene youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a “Go Anywhere” Summer Youth Pass for $25. The pass will be good for unlimited rides on GoAbilene public transportation from June 1 to August 31. Rides must be scheduled in advance, at least by 4:00 p.m. on the previous day and up to two weeks advance and are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Passengers can schedule rides by calling 785-826-1583 or 1-855-577-4337 during business hours or by using the Online Scheduling Form for GoAbilene at www.salinacitygo.com.

Riding the bus gives kids the freedom to get around in the summer. The “Get On & Go” Summer Youth Bus Pass is a great way for kids to get to summer activities, summer lunches, community centers, parks, the library, shopping and more. Social distancing policies will be followed as needed.

The Summer Youth Bus Pass is available for purchase online at www.salinacitygo.com and Buy A Pass, with options for pick up. They are also available at OCCK Transportation, 340 N. Santa Fe.

The Summer Pass will also be available digitally in the Token Transit app. All OCCK Transportation services have a digital fare option.

For more information call OCCK Transportation at 826-1583 or go to www.salinacitygo.com.