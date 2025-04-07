Salina Arson Investigation

A suspicious fire at a Salina business is being investigated as possible arson.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, on Saturday night around 10:15pm, police and fire crews were sent to the 400 block of North 5th Street to the report of an active fire at Scott’s Taxidermy.

Police say black smoke was pouring from the roof when they arrived and observed two people feverishly pulling items out of the smoke filled store.

Investigators contacted the owner who provided a possible suspect in the case.

Joe Kvacik with the Salina Fire Department said the fire inside the metal building was contained to an upper storage area and that the damage and loss is estimated at $57,000.