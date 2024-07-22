Youth Nab Titles at Bob Hines Swine Classic

More than 100 Kansas youth from 32 counties exhibited 250 pigs in the 2024 Dr. Bob Hines Swine Classic this month in Manhattan.

Youth had the opportunity to compete in a skillathon contest, photography contest and showmanship, in addition to prospect and market hog classes. Scott Dean, Lisco, Nebraska, judged showmanship as well as the prospect and market shows.

Chase Lillard of Dickinson County exhibited the grand champion prospect pig. Completing the top five prospect pigs were Travis Oliver, Finney County, reserve; Jacob DeRouchey, Pottawatomie County, third; Kinley Heikes, Johnson County, fourth; and Kyser Nemecek, Allen County, fifth.

Britta Goss of Ellsworth County exhibited the champion market pig. Completing the top five market pigs were Bentley Ellis, Franklin County, reserve; Kyser Nemecek, Allen County, third; Harper Sowers, Finney County, fourth; and Bailey Hendricks, Cowley County, fifth.

Showmanship classes were hosted Friday evening. In the senior division, Kyser Nemecek was named grand champion showman.

Also placing in the top five seniors were:

Reserve Champion – Kason Ramsey, Finney County

3rd – Kylee Pfeifer, Ellis County

4th – Wyatt ReQua, Harvey County

5th – Taylor Baetz, Osborne County

In the intermediate division, Anah Higbie, Franklin County, was named grand champion showman.

Also placing in the top five intermediates were:

Reserve champion – Lilly Wilson, Wabaunsee County

3rd – Cheyanne Davis, Shawnee County

4th – Hadley Huseman, Ellsworth County

5th – Kate Heikes, Johnson County

In the junior division, Kinley Heikes, Johnson County, was named grand champion showman.

Also placing in the top five juniors were:

Reserve champion – Bentley Ellis, Franklin County

3rd – Mason Ebert, Ottawa County

4th – Ruby Kohman, Dickinson County

5th – Harper Lujano, Harvey County

A total of 69 youth participated in the skillathon contest. The top five seniors included Kyser Nemecek, champion; Ashton Neill, Atchison County, reserve; Isabel Wright, Riley County, third; Ellie Nelson, Butler County, fourth; and Cassidy Dalquest, Morris County, fifth. Top five intermediate included Anah Higbie, Franklin County, champion; August Neill, Atchison, reserve; Natalie Sleichter, Clay County, third; Ty Ebert, Ottawa County, fourth; and Hadley Huseman, Ellsworth County, fifth. The junior division top five included Lorelei McDonald, Riley County, champion; Mason Ebert, Ottawa County, reserve; Clayton Gottlob, Cowley County, third; Elias Neill, Atchison County, fourth; and Harper Sowers, Finney County, fifth.

Youth entered 27 photos in the people’s choice photo contest. Alexis Hummel, Pottawatomie County, had the champion photograph, followed by Rylan Nichols, Butler County, with reserve.

The event is hosted by K-State Research and Extension and the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry.

Photo via Kansas State Youth Livestock Program