Youth In Agriculture Scholarships Awarded

Seven students have been awarded $1,000 Youth in Agriculture Scholarships through the Kansas Livestock Foundation.

According to the organization, yhese scholarships are funded by the KLF Club Calf Sale held annually in conjunction with the Kansas Junior Livestock Show in Hutchinson. This year’s sale is October 4.

Dalton Debler of Alma will be a freshman at Butler Community College. He is the son of Randall and Erin Debler. Rhett Kats of Prairie View will be a freshman at Colby Community College. He is the son of Michael and Shannon Kats. Tate Miller from Manhattan is the son of Scott and Katie Miller. He will be a junior at Southwestern College in Winfield.

The remaining four recipients all will be freshmen attending K-State this fall. Breck Averhoff from Garden City is the son of Kyle and Michelle Averhoff. Clay Guttery of Alton is the son of Brice and Shana Guttery. Gwyn Jantz from Montezuma is the daughter of Heather Jantz and Aaron Albers. Taydem Mitzner of Penokee is the daughter of Levi and Tressie Mitzner.