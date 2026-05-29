Catholic Charities Expanding to Concordia

Salina based Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas is extending its reach into Concordia.

According to the organization, Neighbor to Neighbor Women’s Center will transition to new ownership this summer, as Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas assumes operations in July.

Neighbor to Neighbor was established in 2010 after the Sisters of St. Joseph of Concordia purchased the building at 103 East 6th Street with a vision of offering compassionate service to the community. Built in 1888, the historic property has served many purposes over the years—from a bar and roller skating rink to an auto dealership, Sears Catalog Center, and most recently, a TV and appliance store. Following extensive renovations, it reopened as a welcoming space dedicated to supporting women and children and addressing unmet needs within the community.

Over the years, Neighbor to Neighbor has become both a part of the neighborhood and a place that fosters community. Children have been welcomed into its spacious playroom and monthly “Reading with Friends” story times, where families receive free books and are encouraged to cultivate a love of reading. Adults have found opportunities for connection and growth through retreats, educational programs, and classes, as well as access to essential services such as laundry facilities.

From its earliest days, Neighbor to Neighbor has been sustained by the generous support of the community and friends of the Sisters of St. Joseph. Grants, donations, volunteer service, and shared talents have all played a vital role in bringing its mission to life. The Sisters remain deeply grateful for this enduring support.

“Serving at Neighbor to Neighbor with Sisters Pat, Jean, and Ramona and Myrna Shelton was a wonderful experience. These women taught me so much about seeing, appreciating, and serving the dear neighbor with great respect and deep appreciation. The daily experience of meeting our women and children has been a reminder of God’s presence in so many ways. I will really miss these encounters,” said Sister Missy Ljungdahl, CSJ, current Administrative Assistant.

While community needs have evolved since Neighbor to Neighbor first opened its doors, the need for compassionate, accessible services remains. Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas is prepared to continue and expand this important work.

Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas is honored to continue the legacy of service established by the Sisters of St. Joseph through Neighbor to Neighbor in Concordia. Guided by its mission to provide compassionate service to all people in need, Catholic Charities serves individuals and families across 31 counties in north central and northwest Kansas, offering assistance with personal care and basic needs, financial and housing support, and pregnancy and adoption services—regardless of faith or background.

Beginning July 1, Neighbor to Neighbor will become Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas in Concordia, transitioning into a family support center and expanding the organization’s presence in the region. This next chapter reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that vital services remain available and accessible for those who need them most in Cloud County and surrounding communities.

While the name will change, many of the programs and services the community has come to rely on will continue. The Reading with Friends program will remain in place, and shower and laundry services will still be available by appointment. Other legacy services will also continue, ensuring continuity of care for individuals and families who depend on them.

To allow for a thoughtful transition, the facility will temporarily close during the month of July following the change in ownership. Catholic Charities plans to reopen the location in the fall, with additional details to be shared in the coming months.

“We are deeply grateful to the Sisters of St. Joseph for their trust and partnership in this transition,” said Megan Robl, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas. “Their legacy of compassion and service has made a lasting impact in Concordia. We are honored to build upon that foundation and are excited to expand our reach to better serve individuals and families in this community and the surrounding areas.”

Catholic Charities emphasizes that this transition is rooted in collaboration and continuity. The organization looks forward to working alongside local partners and agencies to support existing services and strengthen the network of care available in Concordia.

Community members are invited to a public open house at Neighbor to Neighbor, 103 East 6th Street, on Friday, June 5, 2026, from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m.

As plans move forward, Catholic Charities will share more information about services, programs, and reopening details. Community members with questions are encouraged to contact the Catholic Charities Salina office at 785-825-0208.