Deer Crashes Into Motorcycle

A motorcycle rider from Colorado was injured when a deer crashed into him along Interstate 70 in Western Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Thomas Redinger from Pueblo, Colorado, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle headed east on I 70 in the passing lane when he was struck by a deer.

Redinger, who was wearing a helmet, was transported by EMS to the hospital in Oakley to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The incident happened Friday night at 8:33 on I 70 at milepost 80.7 eastbound in Gove County, .7 miles east of exit 70.