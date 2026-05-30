Motorcycle Rider Killed in Crash

A motorcycle rider was killed after crashing into two vehicles on a Kansas interstate highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Jacob Hunsperger from Gardner was riding a Yamaha YZF motorcycle headed north on I 35 in Johnson County. He struck the rear of a Jeep SUV, then swerved to the left and struck a Subaru Forester SUV.

Hunsperger, who was wearing a helmet and gloves, died from a result of injuries sustained in the crashes. No one else was hurt.

The incident happened at 7:19 Friday night on I 35 in Johnson County at mile marker 219.1 under 127th Street.