PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 11 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II has reached the final day of the 2026 spring sports season and the AVCTLII has one baseball, softball, and girls’ soccer team still alive looking for a state championship on Saturday.

The lone AVCTL II team still active is the Eisenhower Lady Tiger soccer team, who will play St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday for the Class 5A state championship.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team baseball, softball, and girls’ soccer team did this past week, and how they finished the season:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team finished the season with a 3-23, 0-12 record. … The Trojan baseball team finished the season with a 20-8, 9-3 record. … The Lady Trojan soccer team finished the season with a 13-5-0, 5-1-0 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team finished the season with an 11-16, 4-8 record. … The Jaguar baseball team finished the season with a 12-12, 7-5 record. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team finished the season with an 11-6-0, 4-2-0 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team finished the season with a 10-8, 6-6 record. … The Bulldog baseball team finished the season with a 7-14, 2-10 record. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team finished the season with a 4-13-0, 1-5-0 record.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team lost 2-0 against Great Bend on Tuesday in the Class 5A state quarterfinals. The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 12-15, 9-3 record. … The Tigers baseball team finished the season with a 9-14, 4-8 record. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Maize South 2-1 on Monday to advance to the state semifinals against Blue Valley Southwest, which they won 3-1 on Wednesday, propelling them into the state championship match on Saturday against St. Thomas Aquinas.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team finished the season with a 16-8, 8-4 record. … The Lion baseball team finished the season with a 17-8, 8-4 record. … The Lady Lion soccer team finished the season with a 9-8-0, 3-3-0 record.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team finished the season with a 13-14, 7-5 record. … The Railer baseball team finished the season with a 7-14, 2-10 record. … The Lady Railer soccer team finished the season with a 4-13-0, 2-4-0 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustangs softball team finished the season with a 21-6, 9-3 record. … The Mustang baseball team lost 5-1 against Great Bend on Tuesday in the Class 5A state semifinals. The Mustangs finished the season with a 26-3, 10-2 record. … The Lady Mustangs soccer team finished the season with an 8-9-0, 1-5-0 record.