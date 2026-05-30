Two File For District 69 KS House Race

With the June 1st filing deadline looming, a couple of candidates late this week filed to run for the Kansas House of Representatives in District 69.

Miranda Bachman officially filed to run for the Kansas House of Representatives in District 69 on Thursday.

Bachman describes herself as a community organizer, nonprofit founder, and longtime advocate. She says as a founder and president of Kansas Impact Coalition, she has helped launch community projects including the Salina Sharing Fridges, food access initiatives, mutual aid programs, health outreach events, and other grassroots efforts focused on meeting immediate needs while building long-term solutions.

Bachman says her campaign will focus on practical solutions to issues affecting District 69, including food access, healthcare, affordability, childcare, housing, public education, and economic opportunity.

On Friday Meagan Rico filed to run for the Kansas House of Representatives in District 69.

According to Rico, she has spent her career listening to Kansans and helping address the challenges that affect our daily lives, including healthcare, mental health, education, economic opportunity, and community well being. Those experiences have shown me that our communities deserve leaders who listen, collaborate, and focus on practical solutions.

Rico says as a sixth generation Kansan, working mom, registered nurse, and public health professional, she understands many of the challenges families face because she has lived them too.

Both Bachman and Rico filed to run as democrats, and will face one another in the August primary election. The winner will then face incumbent republican Clarke Sanders in the November general election. Sanders was first elected in 2020 and has twice won reelection.

The Kansas House of Representatives 69th District is located in Saline County and encompasses parts of the city of Salina, as well as the surrounding rural communities of Assaria, Bavaria, Bridgeport, Brookville, Falun, Gypsum, Mentor, and Smolan

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Photo from left: Miranda Bachman and Meagan Rico