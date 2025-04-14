Youth Exchange Students Visit Kansas

Three National Chung Hsing University students traveled to Manhattan to represent their university as part of the Taiwan Agricultural Youth Exchange Program, a bilateral student exchange program to learn about Kansas’s agricultural industry and how Kansas agriculture exports benefit both Kansas and Taiwan.

According to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, the students were selected by their university based on their exceptional leadership and communication skills and interest in agriculture.

“This exchange program strengthens the bonds between Kansas and Taiwan and fosters a greater global understanding of agriculture,” said Suzanne Ryan-Numrich, Director of the Ag Marketing Division and International Trade at the Kansas Department of Agriculture. “For many of these students, it was their first time to visit the U.S., and we are incredibly grateful for the warm hospitality shown by our hosts throughout the week. Their generosity in opening their businesses and homes made the students feel truly welcome in Kansas. The relationships built through this program are invaluable, and I look forward to continuing this partnership for many years to come.”

The three National Chung Hsing University students and their faculty advisor who participated were Janice Tan, international agriculture; Yu Chen Chen, entomology; KaiJun Wang, life sciences/law; and Dr. Edith Su, faculty advisor.

While in Kansas, the delegates visited the State Capitol and spoke with industry leaders, including visits to Pines Garden & Market, Lawrence; Mill Brae Ranch, Maple Hill; Benz Farms, St. Marys; Vermillion Valley Equine Center, Belvue; White Buffalo Ranch and The Land Institute, Salina; Knopf Farms, Gypsum; Flickner Innovation Farm, Moundridge; and Kansas State University Meats Lab, Hal Ross Flour Mill, Kansas Wheat, and Manhattan Commission Company, all in Manhattan.

“What impressed me most during this exchange was that American agriculturists truly take pride in their work, demonstrating a deep love for what they do. Only in the U.S. did I truly understand and experience the industrial scale of agriculture,” said Janice Tan. “My favorite memory was visiting the Wheat Research Center, where I not only made bread but also received professional answers about GMO plants.”

The Taiwanese students were hosted by K-State students Preston Dunn, St. John; Anna Koch, Rose Hill; Madison Seyb, Johnson; and Grace Young, Osawatomie. These K-State students will travel to Taiwan in August for the second part of the bilateral exchange program.

The trip is coordinated by KDA and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Denver, Colorado. The trip was sponsored by KDA, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, and the K-State College of Agriculture.

In 2024, Kansas exported $209 million in agricultural products to Taiwan and Taiwan was our sixth-largest trading partner. International relationships with countries such as Taiwan help open opportunities for more exports in the future.

Each fall, KDA coordinates the Taiwan Agricultural Youth Exchange Program application process which is open to Kansas State University students and provides knowledge and networking to the delegates. For more information, please contact Dana Ladner at KDA, at 785-564-6660 or [email protected].