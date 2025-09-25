Young Ranchers Tour Kansas Beef And Dairy Operations

The 2025 KLA Young Stockmen’s Academy (YSA) met for its third session last week. Class members from across the state spent three days touring various segments of the beef and dairy industries. The YSA program is exclusively sponsored by Merck Animal Health.

Arndt Farms near Emporia hosted the group’s first stop, where they toured several Flint Hills pastures in Chase and Lyon counties while learning about the Arndts’ diversified operation. Then, the class headed to Manhattan Commission Company for a Beef Quality Assurance training and injection site demonstration. Livestock market co-owner John Cline led class members through the facility and provided an overview of the market’s history. Finally, Kaw River Cattle Company near Westmoreland hosted the group for a tour of its facilities, dinner and networking.

Day two took members to Lyons Ranch of Manhattan, where past KLA and NCBA president Jan Lyons spoke to the group about the importance of being involved and volunteer leadership. Karl and Amy Langvardt then led a brief tour of the headquarters facility and discussed Lyons Ranch’s philosophies on breeding and raising Angus cattle. Next, Hildebrand Farms Dairy of Junction City hosted the class for a tour of their farm store, dairy processing facility and cattle barns. The dairy recently installed robotic milking machines, which the class was able to view in use. For the last stop on day two, members headed to Irsik & Doll’s Turon Feedyard for a tour and overview of the cattle feeding operation.

Creekstone Farms in Arkansas City was the group’s final tour stop. While there, the class had the opportunity to tour the processing facility and learn about the business’s branded beef programs.

YSA will meet for its fourth and final session during the KLA Convention & Expo in Manhattan November 19-21.