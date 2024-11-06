Yotes Soccer is No. 2 seed in KCAC Tournament

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer is the No. 2 seed in the KCAC Men’s Soccer Tournament and will host No. 7 seed Southwestern in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at JRI Hospitality Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

Since the match is a KCAC Quarterfinal match, there will be an admission charge to the game. Adult tickets are $12 each, Seniors (55+) are $6, KCAC Faculty and Staff (when showing ID) are $6, Children ages 6-17 are $3, students from KCAC institutions are free when showing their school ID, and children under 5 are free.

ALL TICKETS must be purchased in advance at www.kcacsports.com and clicking on the TICKETS link. No walk-up, on-site ticket sales will be done. Signs will be posted at the ticket booth for fans to scan a QR code to take them directly to the KCAC ticketing page. KWU will have staff on-hand to assist with ticketing.

KWU is 10-4-3 overall and 8-2-3 in the KCAC earning the No. 2 seed. The Coyotes are unbeaten in their last four matches, going 2-0-2 over that stretch.