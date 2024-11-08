Yotes Rally to Beat Manhattan Christian 70-62

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Basketball trailed 54-47 with 10 minutes left on Tuesday night against the Manhattan Christian Thunder at Howie’s Activities Center. The Coyotes would rally over the next three minutes to take the lead back and pull away for a 70-62 victory.

Dan Morgan’s free throws with 6:59 left in the game completed the rally for the Coyotes while was a 9-1 run for the Coyotes.

KWU trailed 30-29 at the half, and Alex Littlejohn’s steal and bucket got the Coyotes back on top at 31-30. MCC tied it a 35 all and then took the lead 38-35 with 15:47 left and would lead until a 3-pointer by Landon Wagler put KWU up 44-43 with 11:49 left.

The Thunder rolled back into the lead pushing back and building the seven-point margin with 10:02 to go.

Back came the Coyotes, on free throws by Wagler and Easton Hunter ahead of a 3-pointer by Durrell Hudspeth that got the Coyotes within a point. Morgan’s free throws with 6:59 left put the Coyotes up for good.

The game was back and forth to start between the teams, as both shared the early lead. KWU led 16-11 on Stefan Spray’s bucket with 12:17 in the first, and another bucket by Spray with 8:58 left made the lead seven points at 20-13. A dunk by Evens Appolon made it 24-15 Coyotes with 7:19 to go. An 11-0 run by Manhattan Christian gave the Thunder a 26-24 lead with 2:38 left before the half.

Alex Littlejohn led the Coyotes with 15 points, while Wagler added 12 and Hunter 10. KWU shot just 31.3 percent from the field for 31.3 percent, including going 8 of 29 in the second half.

KWU is back in action this weekend at the Morningside Mustang Classic, taking on Waldorf on Friday and Morningside on Saturday.