World’s Largest “I Like Ike” Button Unveiled

Abilene is now home to the World’s Largest “I Like Ike” Button.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, the impressive button measures 6 feet in diameter and features the iconic pin-back clasp and convex curve of the original “I Like Ike” campaign button. It was created by local artist Jason Lahr of Fluters Creek Metalworks,

“Thank you to everyone who attended today’s unveiling ceremony and those who purchased commemorative ‘I Like Ike’ challenge coins,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We look forward to welcoming visitors to this big attraction for many years to come.”

According to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, the “I Like Ike” campaign was inspired by the nickname of Dwight D. Eisenhower, a five-star general renowned for his military leadership and presidency. Eisenhower, the Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces in Europe during World War II, became a highly attractive candidate for both Republicans and Democrats in the post-war era. His catchy campaign slogan propelled him to win the presidency in 1952 and again in 1956.

The World’s Largest “I Like Ike” Button underscores the Abilene CVB’s commitment to promoting Abilene through earned, owned, shared, and paid media while enhancing the visitor experience by offering another new and compelling reason to visit or extend their stay to explore Abilene’s story.

In 2022, Abilene unveiled the World’s Largest Belt Buckle. The attraction, also built by Lahr, was a marketing success, earning awards including Best Roadside Attraction by TravelAwaits Readers and the 2023 People’s Choice Award by the Travel Industry Association of Kansas. To date, more than 4,000 people have requested directions to visit the big attraction on Google, and tens of thousands more have visited during special events or by other means of finding the buckle.

To learn more about this project or to purchase a limited edition “I Like Ike” challenge coin, visit www.WorldsLargestIkeButton.com.