Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Police are seeking tips in case involving a theft from a Salina store. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Tuesday, March 25th at about 2:30 PM, two females entered Sam’s Club on Market Place and placed a Dyson Vacuum, Epson Ecotank, Shark hair dryer, clothing items,and several cases of food and drinks into a cart. The two subjects then attempted to exit the store through the “Scan and Go” exit but were not allowed to exit due to not having a receipt.

The two then went back to the shopping area of the business before pushing out the cart through the main entrance of the business. They loaded the items into a vehicle and left the area.

Total loss was valued at over $1300.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-7928.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.