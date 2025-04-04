Nex-Tech Plans Salina Data Center

A Kansas company that provides a range of technology services, including broadband internet, wireless plans, business solutions, and creative services, is expanding its footprint in Salina. Nex-Tech has purchased the former Jumping Joe’s Family Fun Center facility at 1624 Sunflower Drive.

During a Salina Area Chamber of Commerce business after hours event the company announced plans to construct a data center in the old Jumpin’ Joe’s building, while also keeping their downtown location.

Additionally, they announced – Tech Edge 2025 – an all-day conference about cutting-edge advancements in cloud computing, cybersecurity, physical security, and network infrastructure. Tech Edge takes place on Thursday, June 12th.

Headquartered in Lenora, Kansas, Nex-Tech has been in the technology business more than 70 years. With stores in more than 20 locations, a full-service Help Desk, and a 24-hour Network Operations Center, Nex-Tech customers are ensured technology and support.

Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Photo