Police Investigating Salina Business Burglary

Salina authorities are investigating a burglary within a sporting goods store, which included shattered merchandise.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Thursday, April 3rd employees from Cleve’s Marine and Sporting Goods on 136 S. Broadway, reported a burglary that occurred in the business.

Allegedly, it was determined a forcible entry was made into a portion of the building. Authorities say there were several items removed from the business, but were discovered outside around the area. However, the items located were fragmented which included an .22 air rifle, a .22 semi-automatic rifle and a firearm.

Total loss was valued at around $300. The investigation is ongoing.