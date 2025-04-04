KidWind State Finals Saturday in Salina

Thirty-five teams from 29 Kansas schools will travel to Salina on Saturday with their sights set on winning a state title in the Kansas KidWind Challenge and an opportunity to advance to the World KidWind Challenge in Phoenix, AZ. Each team qualified for the state finals based on their performance in a series of regional challenges held earlier this year.

According to the Kansas Corporation Commission, the KidWind state finals will be held at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina beginning at 8 a.m. Teams compete by age groups: 4th-5th grade, 6th-8th grade and 9th-12th grade.

The event is open to the public and free to attend.

To prepare for the KidWind competition, team members work together to design, build and test a wind turbine using the materials of their choice. Each team’s turbine will be put to the test in a 48″ × 48″ wind tunnel at a wind speed of approximately 3.0 meters/second (6.7 miles/hour). Scoring is based on turbine performance and efficiency, a knowledge quiz, an instant challenge, and a presentation to judges where the team explains its design process.

_ _ _

Teams Participating:

4-5 Grade Division:

Allen STEM Magnet-Blue Wind

Barton County Special Services Elementary School-Muskels

Ellwood Grade School-Eagles Wind Energy

Grinnell Middle School-Lighting Hawks

Lakewood Elementary-ProBroWind

Logan Jr Sr High School-Mad Monsters

Mize Elementary & Starside Elementary –The Turbine Tiger

Oliver Brown Elementary –Alvarados

Onage Grade School-Country Wind

Reno County Homeschool Connections-RCHC Oak Leaf Engineers

Sunflower Elementary-Wind Breakers

Topeka Collegiate-The Wind People

6th-8th Grade Division:

Allen STEM Magnet – Hutch STEM Girls

Allen STEM Magnet – Burger Builders

Beloit Jr Sr High School – Girl Energy

Great Bend Middle School – Panther Alternative Wind Energy (PAWE)

Kepley Middle School – Wind Warriors

McPherson Middle School – The 3 Musketeers

McPherson Middle School – The Horsemen

Monticello Trails Middle School – Voyagers

Nemaha Central Middle School – WINders

Oakley Middle School – Milky Way Wonder

Oakley Middle School – Wind Whisperers

Pleasant Ridge Middle School – Sigma Spin

9th-12th Grade Division: