Wong Named to Canadian National Softball Team

WICHITA, Kan. – CC Wong will take her talents to the global stage after earning a spot on the Canadian Women’s National Softball Team, it was announced Tuesday afternoon by Softball Canada.

The Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, native is one of 21 athletes on the 2024 Team Canada roster. Team Canada is set to compete in the P5 Colorado event, hosted by Triple Crown Sports and College Sports Evaluation from June 26-28 in Fort Collins, Colo. Following the P5 Colorado Event, they will showcase their skills at the Canada Cup from July 1-7, in Surrey B.C.

Wong is just the second Shocker softball student-athlete to represent Wichita State on a National Team, and the first on Team Canada. Sydney McKinney was named to Team USA for the Japan All-Star Series in 2022.

The roster boasts a blend of seasoned and emerging talent, including six members from Canada’s 2020 Olympic softball team and 13 athletes from the 2023 WBSC World Cup Group Stage, where their efforts secured Canada’s spot in the World Cup Finals.

The team also includes 16 athletes who competed in last year’s Canada Cup, while five new faces will make their debut for the Canadian Women’s National Team.

The coaching staff made their selections after holding two regional identification camps and one final selection camp.

P5 Colorado Event Schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME June 26 Team Canada vs. TC Colorado 6:00pm MDT (7:00pm CDT) June 27 Team Canada vs. Louisville Lady Sluggers 6:00pm MDT (7:00pm CDT) June 28 Team Canada vs. Epic National 18u 4:00pm MDT (7:00pm CDT) June 28 Team Canada vs. TC Colorado 6:00pm MDT (7:00pm CDT)

2024 Canada Cup Schedule