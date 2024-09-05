Women’s Soccer falls to No. 23 Hastings 3-0

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer remains in search of its first win of the season as the Coyotes fell to No. 23 ranked Hastings on Wednesday at JRI Hospitality Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

Hastings is the third consecutive nationally ranked opponent the Coyotes have faced to start the 2024 season.

The Broncos got on the board in the 17th minute when Madison Rhodes scored on a header shot from about six yards out inside the near post off a pass from Julia Vilanova.

In the 36th minute Dekota Schubert scored the first of her two goals of the day, this one assisted by Rhodes as Schubert shot from deep on the left side for the goal.

The best chance in the first half for the Coyotes came in the 11th minute as Emma Gervy took an initial shot that was saved, but the follow from Precious Nwosu missed right.

The Coyotes had another chance at a goal in the 50th minute as Maleia Jackson hit the crossbar with an initial shot and Gervy’s follow could not find its way passed keeper Jackson Pedersen.

Schubert got her second goal of the day on the 52nd minute, taking a ball from Dulce Lopez and finding open space for the 35 yard shot to score it.

The Coyotes had one more good look but could not convert the play. Leslie Serrato’s initial shot was blocked and again Gervy had a chance to finish with a follow, but couldn’t get enough momentum on the shot to slide it over the line.

Shot totals were nearly identical for both teams as Hastings held a 15-14 lead. Gervy had four for the Coyotes, Grace Conner had three. Isabella Galvan had two saves in goal.

The Coyotes continue their challenging start to the season on Saturday as the Coyotes host No. 22 ranked MidAmerica Nazarene at JRI Stadium. Kickoff of the developmental match is scheduled for 2 p.m., followed by the varsity contest at 4:30.