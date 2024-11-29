Women Enjoy Rooted in Resilience Retreat

The recent Rooted in Resilience Women’s Retreat provided an uplifting weekend of connection, self-care and empowerment for like-minded women.

Attendees of the Farm Bureau sponsored event embraced opportunities to focus on their well-being through various enriching activities. According to the agency, activities include:

Cookie decorating with Two Girls and a Cookie Cutter kicked off the retreat, blending creativity and fun to foster camaraderie.

Dr. Stephanie Wick, a licensed clinical marriage and family therapist, led a session on communication, overcoming fear and tackling imposter syndrome. Her insights encouraged participants to find their purpose and enhance their interpersonal skills.

Michele Payn, Cause Matters Corp. delivered an impactful workshop on stress management and resilience, specifically tailored to the challenges faced in agriculture.

Yoga with the Topeka Yoga Network provided moments of peace and mindfulness, helping attendees unwind and center themselves.

Natalie Holdren led a heartfelt devotional, offering spiritual reflection and encouragement.

This retreat offered a much-needed pause for women to recharge, connect and leave inspired to navigate life’s demands with renewed strength and resilience. Thank you to High Plains Farm Credit for sponsoring the swag bags