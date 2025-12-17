Woman Hurt in Ohio Street Crash

A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash along Ohio Street in Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Carol Owen from Hubbell, Kansas, was driving a Nissan Kicks headed south in the 500 block of North Ohio Street. The small SUV crossed over the northbound lanes, struck a curb, and entered a ditch. The vehicle then struck a tree and came to rest partially in the ditch and northbound lane.

Owen, who was buckled up, was transported to Salina Regional health center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at around 3:15 Tuesday afternoon along Ohio Street in Salina.