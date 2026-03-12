PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 15 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I had five basketball teams qualify for the 2026 state tournament in their respective classes, but only one AVCTL I basketball team is still alive for a state championship in 2026.

The Derby Lady Panthers advanced to the semifinals of the Class 6A state tournament Tuesday and will play Thursday night against Shawnee Mission South in the semifinals.

The Maize South Maverick boys saw their 5A state title goal die Tuesday night while the Maize High Eagle and Derby Panther boys saw their Class 6A title dreams vanish Wednesday night along with the Maize South Lady Mavericks seeing their Class 5A title dreams pass away Wednesday night.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I basketball team did this past week or season:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team finished the season with a 6-18, 1-10 record. … The Colt boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 11-12, 3-8 record.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team qualified for the Class 6A state tournament on Friday with a 72-47 victory against Washburn Rural in a sub-state championship game. The Lady Panthers defeated Topeka High 61-58 on Tuesday and will play Shawnee Mission South on Thursday in the state semifinals. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Junction City 73-61 on Saturday to win a Class 6A sub-state tournament and qualify for the state tournament. The Panthers lost 75-48 against Olathe North on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 6A state tournament.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team finished the season with an 11-12, 6-6 record. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 7-16, 3-9 record.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team finished the season with an 11-12, 5-7 record. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Topeka High 68-53 on Saturday to win a sub-state championship and qualify for the Class 6A state tournament. The Eagles lost 57-56 against Wichita Heights on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 6A state tournament.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team defeated Eisenhower 59-38 on Saturday to win a Class 5A sub-state and earn a berth in the Class 5A state tournament. The Lady Mavericks lost 50-41 against St. James Academy on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament on Friday night with a 74-61 victory against Emporia in a Class 5A sub-state championship game. The Mavericks lost 57-46 against Topeka Seaman on Tuesday in the opening round of the state tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team lost 55-19 against Andover High on Saturday in a Class 5A sub-state championship game. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 61-33 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in a Class 5A sub-state championship game.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team finished the season with a 7-16, 2-10 record. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 8-14, 2-10 record.