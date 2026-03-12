Silver Alert For Missing Salina Woman

The Salina Police Department requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Salina woman.

The whereabouts of 75-year-old Yvonne Pereirra-Mcwhorter, of Salina, are unknown and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her.

Pereirra-Mcwhorter is likely driving a blue 2025 Nissan Pathfinder bearing Texas tag 6YGPZ. She was last spotted north of Norton, Kan., on Thursday morning, March 12.

Pereirra-Mcwhorter is a female who is around 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and is known to wear a medical ID bracelet. She is wearing a splint on her right hand.

If you see Yvonne Pereirra-Mcwhorter, or her vehicle, please call 911 immediately. If you have other information about her whereabouts, please call the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.