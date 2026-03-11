Teens Crash While Fleeing Law Enforcment

A couple of teenagers from Junction City were injured when they crashed in rural Saline County while fleeing law enforcement in a stolen car Wednesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 15-year-old Joseph Doss was driving a stolen Hyundai Elantra, actively fleeing law enforcement headed west on Interstate 70. The car exited at Ohio Street.

As the chase was headed north on Ohio, Doss lost control where the asphalt turns to gravel. The car left the roadway to the right, making contact with an embankment. It then landed on its top in the roadway.

Doss and a passenger, 18-year-old Landon Alexander, were both transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The chase and crash happened just before 7:30 Wednesday morning, ending at 5798 N Ohio a half-mile south of Ottawa Road.