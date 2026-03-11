Zoo Tiger Project Gets Tourism Funding

A tiger habitat at Rolling Hills Zoo is among projects receiving funding via the Attraction Development Grant program.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced Wednesday that that $1 million in Attraction Development Grant funding was awarded to support the development and enhancement of tourism projects across Kansas.

According to the State, a few highlights from this round of awardees include:

A climate-controlled building for dock-diving dog events at Heartland Hounds in Emporia; $100,000

A new, 70,000 square foot habitat for Amur tigers at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina; $75,000

World’s Largest Toto in Wamego; $16,000

The Kansas Tourism grant program supports projects that strengthen visitors’ experiences while driving local economic growth through job creation, private investment and increased visitation.

This round of Attraction Development Grant funding will support 22 projects, including new attractions and enhancements to existing tourism assets. Collectively, recipients will invest more than $12 million in matching funds to bring the projects to life.

_ _ _

To view the full list of Attraction Development Grant recipients, visit here.

For more information on the grant program, click here

A full list of grants offered by the Kansas Department of Commerce can be found here.