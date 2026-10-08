Woman Hit by SUV

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on a Salina street.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday at 3:14 PM dispatch was contacted about a vehicle striking a pedestrian at the intersection of 9th St and Elm St. Salina Police, Salina Fire and Paramedics responded.

It was found that a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a juvenile, was stopped on Elm, westbound, waiting to turn south on 9th St. At the same time the pedestrian, a 41-year-old female resident of Salina , waited to cross 9th St along the south side of Elm in the crosswalk.

When the light for Elm St turned green and the pedestrian walk light changed both proceeded, with the Tahoe striking the victim.

The victim was transported to Salina Regional Health Center where she later died from her injuries.

PrThe name of the driver and the details of issued citations will not be released due to their age.

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