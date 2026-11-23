A 36-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly threatening to rob a North Central Salina business when two teenage employees refused to give him money for cigarettes.

According to Salina Police, officers responded to the business around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Two employees, ages 16 and 17, told police that a man had entered and demanded $10 to buy cigarettes. When the employees refused, the man allegedly became irate and threatened to return and rob the business before leaving the scene.

Investigators reviewed the business’s surveillance footage and identified the suspect as 36-year-old Tyler S. Young.

The following day, on Saturday, an officer on patrol patrol spotted Young in the 100 block of East Iron Avenue and took him into custody without incident.

Young was booked into the Saline County Jail on two requested counts of criminal threat, as well as active warrants for failure to appear.