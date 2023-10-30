Winter Canola Field Tours

Kansas State University, Scoular and the Great Plains Canola Association will host field tours in Kingman and Sumner counties on Nov. 6 in Kansas to highlight marketing of winter canola and fall management decisions.

According to K-State canola breeder Mike Stamm, the field tours are an opportunity to see established winter canola fields or variety trials as the crop enters the colder months of the growing season. He said management decisions to ensure a good stand will be discussed, however, he points out that questions related to marketing of the crop remain a hot topic.

Ed Prosser, senior vice president for Omaha, Nebraska-based Scoular which is building a crush facility near Goodland, said “there has never been a better time to grow winter canola in the Central Plains, with the market demand for vegetable oil soaring.”

“These tours will connect farmers to Scoular experts on marketing and delivery points to help set them up for success,” he said.

“Scoular’s investment in the crush facility in Goodland created renewed interest in planting canola this fall,” Stamm said. “With the opening of the facility still on the horizon, it is important we give producers an opportunity to get their marketing questions answered. We want to put everyone in the best position possible to harvest and market a successful crop next summer.”

The first field day on Nov. 6 will be held in Kingman County south of Norwich at 11 a.m. From the KS-2 and SE 150th Avenue intersection, drive north and take a left on SE 160th Street. The plots are 1/4 mile west on the south side of the road.

The second field day on Nov. 6 will be held in Sumner County at 3 p.m. From the US-81 and S. Sumner Rd. intersection (2.3 miles east of Caldwell), turn south and drive 1 1/4 miles. The plots are on the east side of the road.

More information is available from Stamm at 785-532-3871, or [email protected].