Kansas State University has announced that one of the country’s leading authorities on diseases that can jump from animals to humans will be the 12th speaker in the popular Henry C. Gardiner Global Food Systems lecture series.

Dr. Megin Nichols, DVM, MPH, DACVPM, director of the Division of Foodborne, Waterborne and Environmental Diseases in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, will speak on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. in McCain Auditorium.

At left: Megin Nichols | Download this photo

Her talk, titled “Where Animals, Data and Decisions Meet: A One Health Journey,” will explore the often-invisible thread that connects human health, animal populations and the environment. Admission is free and organizers say the lecture will be streamed live online.

One Health is CDC’s collaborative, multi-sectoral and transdisciplinary approach aimed at achieving optimal health outcomes for Americans by recognizing the connection between people, animals, plants and their shared environment.

“If you were to scan the newspaper on any given day,” Nichols said, “you’re likely to see something related to zoonotic diseases — diseases that can jump from animals to humans. These affect our health, our food supply, and even our economy.”

It’s a subject Nichols has studied for decades, and one she says touches every person, whether they know it or not.

She points to recent examples like highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1), which disrupted both poultry and dairy industries while raising public health alarms; and the northward spread of New World screwworm, a parasitic fly that threatens livestock.

“These are everyday issues,” Nichols said. “And by understanding how these outbreaks happen, we can prevent future ones. That’s the heart of One Health.”

Understanding zoonotic diseases

The term ‘zoonotic’ may be unfamiliar to some, but the concept is ancient — and personal, says Nichols, who grew up in rural New Mexico.

“My parents used to tell me, ‘Don’t go near that animal burrow; there might be fleas,’” she recalls. “They were teaching me basic zoonotic prevention before I even knew the word.”

Zoonotic diseases are caused by germs that can spread between animals and people through viruses, bacteria, parasites and even fungi. Nichols says about 60% of all known infectious diseases in humans come from animals, and three out of four emerging diseases originate in animals.

“That includes everything from E. coli to plague,” she said. “We still have plague in New Mexico, transmitted by fleas on rodents. These aren’t just things of the past.”

Risks to health and economy

Zoonotic diseases don’t just threaten human health; they can upend economies.

“We saw egg prices spike during avian influenza outbreaks,” Nichols said. “Milk production dropped when H5N1 hit dairy herds. These impacts ripple through supply chains, affecting consumers and producers alike.”

More concerning, she added, is the potential for some of these pathogens to jump to people and cause outbreaks of their own — a sobering reminder that protecting animal health is often the first step to protecting human health.

Prevention: From barnyard to boardroom

When it comes to prevention, Nichols says there are simple steps every person can take — like washing hands after being around animals, cooking meat thoroughly, and using bug repellent to avoid bites from ticks, fleas and mosquitoes that can carry disease.

“Today, we have a real opportunity to translate science into public health communication, strategy, education and innovations that help us be better prepared to manage these diseases,” Nichols said. “We’re at a really exciting time in our history where we have laboratory techniques like whole genome sequencing to look at the DNA of bacteria, viruses and other organisms that infect us, and learn more about them.”

She added that new technology can help to reduce the risk of transmission, such as a real-time traceability system that can help monitor disease in livestock. Innovations in facility design can also reduce risk — especially in places like petting zoos.

“You can still let kids interact with animals, but we can design safer spaces where they aren’t putting their hands and mouths on contaminated railings,” she said. “It’s about smart interaction.”

The role of NBAF and K-State

Nichols said she’s particularly excited to speak in Manhattan, a hub of animal health research that includes the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF), the first U.S. facility with Biosafety Level 4 containment for livestock.

“NBAF is operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and plays a critical role in diagnosing emerging diseases, developing vaccines, and protecting food and public health,” she said.

Kansas State University, while not managing NBAF, is deeply involved through education and research, training students and professionals to be on the front lines of disease detection.

“We rely on that first line of defense — the veterinarian, the family physician — to say, ‘Wait a second, I’ve seen this before,’” Nichols said. “That early detection can save lives.”

Looking to the future

Though the Oct. 6 lecture will include students, researchers, and community members, Nichols said her message is meant for everyone.

“One Health is about understanding that our health is deeply connected to the animals and the environment around us,” she said. “And the more perspectives we bring — whether from agriculture, medicine, or public communication — the stronger we are when we face new threats.”

She added: “Mentorship is key. We need to prepare the next generation of scientists, veterinarians, doctors, and communicators to face diseases we haven’t even imagined yet. And that starts by having conversations like the one we’ll have in Manhattan.”

Kansas State University established the Henry C. Gardiner Global Food Systems lecture series to provide science-based education about world food issues. The series allows students, faculty, staff and Kansas citizens to interact with U.S. and international food industry leaders on topics of current interest.

The lecture series is funded by the Gardiner family of Ashland, Kan. Henry C. Gardiner, who passed away just days before the second lecture in 2015, was known as a visionary leader who dedicated his career to improving the beef industry through science and technology.