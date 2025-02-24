Wheat Rx Seminars Rescheduled For March

As blustery winter weather hopefully transitions to a milder spring, Kansas Wheat rescheduled its Wheat Rx seminars for March 11 in Salina and March 12 in Colby. Attend one of the seminars to get a prescription for producing high-yielding and high-quality wheat via the latest recommendations for the best management practices for winter wheat production.

The seminars are part of Wheat Rx, a partnership between Kansas Wheat and K-State Research and Extension, to disseminate the latest research recommendations for high-yielding and high-quality wheat to Kansas wheat farmers. This effort includes a series of extension publications at kswheat.com/wheatrx and educational outreach.

“Wheat Rx isn’t just about one single practice; it’s about integrating all the pieces of the puzzle,” said Aaron Harries, vice president of research and operations for Kansas Wheat. “From selecting the right variety for your area to implementing effective disease and pest management strategies, every decision plays a role in final yields. We want to give producers tools to make informed decisions every step of the way.”

Speakers at both seminars will discuss variety selection, weed control, disease management, soil fertility and more. The March 11 seminar will take place at Great Plains Ag in Salina (1525 E. North Street). In addition to the Wheat Rx topics, attendees will also learn more about Great Plains Ag and tour its Salina facility. The March 12 seminar will take place at Frahm Farmland in Colby (1453 County Road O).

This event is free for members of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers (KAWG). It costs $110 for non-members; however, non-member attendees can choose to sign up and pay for a KAWG membership when they register and attend for free. Learn more about KAWG membership benefits at https://kswheat.com/join.

In addition to educational programs like the event, Wheat Rx also includes a series of Extension publications and other educational outreach materials designed to address key management areas of hard winter wheat. These publications contain recent data based on novel research funded in part by wheat farmers through the Kansas Wheat Commission’s two-cent wheat assessment. Find out more or register for the Wheat Rx events at https://kswheat.com/wheatrx.

“We know Kansas wheat farmers are innovative and dedicated,” Harries said. “By combining their experience with the latest research and best practices, we can ensure Kansas continues to lead the world in producing high-quality wheat for generations to come.”