Third Most Wanted Arrest in Three Days

Three people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been arrested in the last three days.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Joseph Sharp. He was wanted for crimes which include:

Criminal use of weapon; Poss firearm by cont sub user

Distribute marijuana; 450 grams – < 30 kilograms

Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body

Poss para w/intent to manuf/plant/cult

Taxation; Drugs; No drug tax stamp for marijuana or cont substance

The first Saturday of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,990 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

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Salina’s Most Wanted