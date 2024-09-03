Week Zero MIAA Football Athletes of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association has announced its first Football Athletes of the Week, presented by Mammoth. Four student-athletes earned MIAA football weekly awards to open the 2024 season.

OFFENSIVE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Gunner Gundy, Emporia State

Gunner Gundy set an Emporia State record for the most total yards by a quarterback in his Hornet and MIAA debut with 391 yards in the Hornets 30-14 Turnpike Tussle win over Washburn. The junior transfer went 27-of-41 for 292 yards with three touchdowns in the air while connecting with nine different Hornet receivers. He also added 99 rushing yards on 11 carries for the most rushing yards by a Hornet quarterback since Brent Wilson had 108 in a 46-42 win over Pittsburg State in 2015. Gundy completed his final eight passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns to turn a 9-7 lead with 2:11 left in the third quarter into a 30-7 lead with 6:23 left in the game. Gundy now leads the MIAA in passing yards, touchdown passes and total offense while ranking fifth nationally in total offense after Week Zero.

CO-DEFENSIVE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Benyon Williams, Fort Hays State

Benyon Williams totaled 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and recorded a forced fumble in Fort Hays State’s 21-7 win over No. 24-ranked Angelo State. The senior safety had a team-high seven solo tackles, including one on special teams. Five of his 11 tackles were on plays resulting in one yard or less gained by the Rams while four of his stops were on third downs with three forcing the Rams to punt and the fourth coming just before a turnover on downs late in the game.

CO-DEFENSIVE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Thomas Cook, Pittsburg State

Thomas Cook enjoyed a career day helping No. 6-ranked Pittsburg State to a 19-3 season-opening win over No. 3-ranked Ferris State. The senior Overland Park, Kan., native made five tackles, including a quarterback sack, in the contest. He also forced a fumble and recovered another as Pitt State created four takeaways while limiting Ferris State to 38 net rushing yards and 171 total yards. Cook’s forced fumble came with 7:18 to play in the third quarter and the Gorillas leading 9-3. Pitt State cashed in with the game’s only touchdown five plays later to expand the margin to 16-3.

SPECIAL TEAMS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Austin Schmitt, Pittsburg State

Sophomore placekicker Austin Schmitt matched a school single-game record by booting four field goals in No. 6-ranked Pitt State’s 19-3 victory over No. 3-ranked Ferris State at Carnie Smith Stadium. The Grain Valley, Mo., native connected on kicks from 33, 22, 36 and 36 yards in the contest. He also had a fifth attempt blocked due to a high snap early in the second quarter. Schmitt, who also was tabbed the NCAA Division II Special Teams Player of the Week by D2Football.com, has converted 19-of-23 (82.6 percent) field goal attempts in 14 career games for the Gorillas.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

OFFENSE

Brandon Hall, Missouri Western

Senior running back Brandon Hall helped the Griffons to a 33-31 season-opening comeback win over Northeastern State with a pair of rushing touchdowns for his first career scores. Hall rushed for a career-high 185 yards on 15 attempts which included the game-winning score with a 67-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter

DEFENSE

Kienen Gaskin, Missouri Western

Junior linebacker Kienen Gaskin helped the Griffons secure a conference-leading seven turnovers in the Griffons 33-31 win over Northeastern State. Gaskin tallied his first career interception in the first half against the RiverHawks before adding his first fumble recovery of the season in the second half. He totaled nine tackles, including seven solo.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Caden Dodson, Emporia State

Caden Dodson tied his career high by going 3-for-3 in field goals during Emporia State’s 30-14 Turnpike Tussle win over Washburn. He also finished 3-for-3 on PATs, averaged 36.2 yards per punt on five punts, recorded three touchbacks and allowed just 11.0 yards per kick return on seven kickoffs as he handled all kicking duties for the Hornets.

NOMINATIONS FOR FOOTBALL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

OFFENSE: Luke Mathews (Northwest Missouri), De’Shawn Larson (Missouri Southern), Shane Watts (Fort Hays State), Harris Isaiah (Nebraska Kearney)



SPECIAL TEAMS: Drake Reese (Missouri Southern), Parker Janky (Fort Hays State), Cole Lammel (Northwest Missouri), Trey Prichard (Nebraska Kearney) DEFENSE: Zach Bergmann (Missouri Southern), Rylan Miller (Emporia State), Fredrickson Shane (Northwest Missouri), Felton Quillan (Nebraska Kearney)SPECIAL TEAMS: Drake Reese (Missouri Southern), Parker Janky (Fort Hays State), Cole Lammel (Northwest Missouri), Trey Prichard (Nebraska Kearney) ABOUT MAMMOTH

Mammoth Sports Construction is a full-service, turnkey sports company for schools and athletic complexes that can help design, budget, fundraise and build the projects of our partner’s dreams. Mammoth offers complete design-build services and is respected nationally as an industry leader with projects completed at the highest levels of sports, including the NFL, Big 10 Conference, Northern Sun Conference, Big 12 Conference, MIAA Conference, Southeastern Conference, Heart of America Athletic Conference and many others nationwide. Mammoth is a family owned and operated company with the corporate headquarters located in Meriden, Kansas, and an additional office in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Lenexa, Kansas. To learn more about Mammoth, click here.

2024 MIAA FOOTBALL ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

WEEK ZERO:

Offensive – Gunner Gundy, Emporia State

Co-Defensive – Benyon Williams, Fort Hays State

Co-Defensive – Thomas Cook, Pittsburg State

Special Teams – Austin Schmitt, Pittsburg State