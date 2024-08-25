Weather Prompts Air Show Cancellation

Damage from severe weather prompted officials Sunday morning to cancel the second day of a two-day air show at a Kansas military base.

According to McConnell Airforce Base, the Sunday portion of the Frontiers in Flight Airshow has been cancelled.

A slow-moving storm brought wind gusts in excess of 50mph to the McConnell flightline. Because of damage to services, they are unable to execute a safe airshow.

While they apologize for this late cancellation and regret having to make this decision, Safety is always the first priority at McConnell, especially when it comes to hosting the public for an airshow.

Photos via Kansas Highway Patrol

