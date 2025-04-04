New Look First Friday

Salina Downtown will be bustling Friday evening as a “New” First Friday kicks off.

This new First Friday event will feature late shopping at 15 businesses, till 7 PM. They include:

Salina Selfie Station

Familia Toys

True Betty Boutique

Salina Art Center

Poppy & Vine

Red Fern Booksellers

Baron Mushmouse

Flipping Fabulous

Eccentricity

Sanity Boutique

The Bath Pub

Wallie Wax Co/Permanent Jewelry

On the Pot

Blushe Boutique

Kid’s Creative Corner

There will be artist receptions at 5 locations. They include:

A Work in Progress: a Yoga Studio

Greater Salina C ommunity Foundation

ommunity Foundation Peaceful A+Body W ellness Retreat

Salina Art Center

Subvert Studio

There will also be a receipt raffle, face painting, and special drinks and appetizers. Weather permitting, the Salina Area Young Professionals will host a lip sync battle in Campbell Plaza from 6-8.

On the First Friday of every month, April – October Downtown Salina will come alive with special events, activities, and promotions.