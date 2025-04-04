New Look First Friday

By Todd Pittenger April 4, 2025

Salina Downtown will be bustling Friday evening as a “New” First Friday kicks off.

This new First Friday event will feature late shopping at 15 businesses, till 7 PM. They include:

  • Salina Selfie Station
  • Familia Toys
  • True Betty Boutique
  • Salina Art Center
  • Poppy & Vine
  • Red Fern Booksellers
  • Baron Mushmouse
  • Flipping Fabulous
  • Eccentricity
  • Sanity Boutique
  • The Bath Pub
  • Wallie Wax Co/Permanent Jewelry
  • On the Pot
  • Blushe Boutique
  • Kid’s Creative Corner

There will be artist receptions at 5 locations. They include:

  • A Work in Progress: a Yoga Studio
  • Greater Salina Community Foundation
  • Peaceful A+Body Wellness Retreat
  • Salina Art Center
  • Subvert Studio

There will also be a receipt raffle, face painting, and special drinks and appetizers. Weather permitting, the Salina Area Young Professionals will host a lip sync battle in Campbell Plaza from 6-8.

On the First Friday of every month, April – October Downtown Salina will come alive with special events, activities, and promotions.