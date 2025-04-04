New Look First Friday

Salina Downtown will be bustling Friday evening as a “New” First Friday kicks off.
This new First Friday event will feature late shopping at 15 businesses, till 7 PM. They include:
- Salina Selfie Station
- Familia Toys
- True Betty Boutique
- Salina Art Center
- Poppy & Vine
- Red Fern Booksellers
- Baron Mushmouse
- Flipping Fabulous
- Eccentricity
- Sanity Boutique
- The Bath Pub
- Wallie Wax Co/Permanent Jewelry
- On the Pot
- Blushe Boutique
- Kid’s Creative Corner
There will be artist receptions at 5 locations. They include:
- A Work in Progress: a Yoga Studio
- Greater Salina Community Foundation
- Peaceful A+Body Wellness Retreat
- Salina Art Center
- Subvert Studio
There will also be a receipt raffle, face painting, and special drinks and appetizers. Weather permitting, the Salina Area Young Professionals will host a lip sync battle in Campbell Plaza from 6-8.
On the First Friday of every month, April – October Downtown Salina will come alive with special events, activities, and promotions.