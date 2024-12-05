Water Department Bill Payment Address Change

The City of Salina Water Department is going through another change in its billing procedures, which will impact those who pay via mail. Beginning immediately bills need to be sent to a Wichita address.

According to the City, starting immediately all water bill payments should be sent to:

City of Salina

PO Box 780208

Wichita, KS 67278

The change is necessary to implement lockbox payment processing.

It is very important that customers send the remit portion of their bill back with their method of payment, as the lockbox payment processing system will not be able to post their payment if the remit portion with the required account information is not received.

Customers who do not send in the remit portion of their bill risk assessing a late fee to their account, as payments received without the remit portion may delay payment processing past the bill’s due date.

For questions or more information, please call the Water Department at 785-309-5740. Choose option 3 to speak with a customer account representative.is