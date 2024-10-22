Wade Begins Sixth Season with Cavaliers

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Former Wildcat Dean Wade will open his sixth NBA season on Tuesday night (Oct. 22), as his Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto as the league opens its 2024-25 campaign.

A two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection, Wade has seen action in 224 games with the Cavaliers, averaging 5.2 points on 43.2 percent shooting with 3.4 rebounds per game. Last season, he played in 54 games, averaging 5.4 points and 4.0 rebounds, for a Cavalier team which won 48 games and made the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Wade (2015-19) helped the Wildcats win 88 games, advance to three NCAA Tournaments, including the 2018 Elite Eight, and capture the 2018-19 Big 12 regular season title. He is one of just three Wildcats to rank in the Top 10 in both career scoring (1,510 points/10th) and rebounding (685/8th).

Several former Wildcats could emerge as 2-way players, as the G-League holds its annual draft on Saturday, Oct. 26 with training camps running from Oct. 28 to Nov. 7.