Volunteers Go Extra Mile for Blood Drive

Before blood donations are stored on the shelf for medical use – they will travel hundreds of miles in a loop to be tested, processed and finally distributed.

Anna Kelly with the American Red Cross tells KSAL News the entire operation takes place in just a three to four day turn around.

According to the Red Cross, they are facing an emergency blood shortage and urge people to make an appointment to give now to help patients in Kansas and across the country receive lifesaving medical treatments.

It’s day two of the Battle of the Badges blood drive with the American Red Cross, at Sunrise Presbyterian Church located at 825 E. Beloit Avenue in Salina. The friendly competition between the Salina Fire/EMS Department and Salina Police Department to donate the most blood.

The winning department will receive a traveling trophy and bragging rights for the year. In thanks, those who come to give Aug. 1-31, 2024, will get a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

The blood drive is being held at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, located at 825 E. Beloit Avenue in Salina on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday, Aug 27: 12:00 p.m – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug 28: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.