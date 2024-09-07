Virtual Open House to Help Shape Facilities

City of Salina and Saline County officials are considering ways to best-utilize space in downtown Salina, and everyone is invited to provide input to the master plan..

According to Saline County, a virtual public open house is now live, until September 18.

Those wishing to participate can visit Visit the Future Facilities page or click here to participate at your leisure. Don’t miss your opportunity to help plan the future.

The existing facilities which are emphasized in the master plan include among others:

Old Saline County Jail and Municipal Court

Saline County Public Health Department

Saline County Administration building

Memorial Hall

Saline County Juvenile Detention Center

Officials recently hosted several public events to gather information as well.