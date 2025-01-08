VIDEO: Team Effort Clearing Roads

City of Salina crews continue working at getting roads cleared. Crews are still working on plowing paths in residential areas, and clearing snow out of the downtown area.

Crews are operating 11 plow trucks, two motor graders, one wheel loader, and a tractor with box plow to the make City’s approximately 750 miles of roadway passable.

They ask the public to please be understanding and patient as these operations progress. Operators try to minimize the impact on residents as much as possible.

Priority is given to making all roads drivable for emergency responders and establishing safe routes throughout the City.