PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 2 Recap

As is regular in the state of Kansas, during the spring, high school athletes not only have their competition to compete against, but they also have Mother Nature.

Mother Nature has made her presence known around the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League this past week, but the AVCTL II has also had its opportunities to compete and compete against Mother Nature as the Goddard High School baseball and softball teams were scheduled to play at Salina South on Friday, and Salina Central High School’s baseball team was also scheduled to play at Wichita Northwest on Friday.

But, Mother Nature is predicted to have a major impact on the weather in Kansas on Friday, so coaches and athletic directors took steps to prevent Mother Nature from effecting those competitions and they were all rescheduled for Thursday when Mother Nature is preparing her trouble for Thursday.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team lost 14-8 against Andover in the opening game of a doubleheader on Tuesday, the 2nd game of the doubleheader was suspended due to inclement weather and will be resumed later. … The Trojan baseball team opened AVCTLII play this season with a doubleheader sweep against Arkansas City on Friday, winning 10-0 and 9-3. The Trojans swept Derby 8-4 and 8-0 on Tuesday. … The Lady Trojan soccer team lost 2-0 against Garden City on Monday in the opening round of the Goddard tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Goddard 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Trojans lost 1-0 against Wichita North on Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team opened its season on Tuesday and split a doubleheader against Mulvane. The Lady Jaguars won the opener 1-0 but lost the 2nd game 7-5. … The Jaguar baseball team lost both games of a triangular on Saturday, losing 11-7 against DeSoto and 11-4 against Fort Scott. The Jaguars lost 8-1 against Mulvane on Tuesday. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team defeated Mulvane on Tuesday 6-0.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball opened the season on Friday splitting a doubleheader with Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Lady Bulldogs won the opener 15-3 but lost the 2nd game 8-1. … The Bulldog baseball team suffered an AVCTL II doubleheader sweep against Andover on Friday, falling 10-0 and 9-3. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team defeated Wichita West 7-0 on Monday in the opening round of the Goddard tournament. The Lady Bulldogs lost 8-0 against AVCTL II rival Eisenhower on Wednesday in the 2nd round. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Garden City on Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team got swept by Olathe West on Saturday, losing 5-0 and 10-0. … The Tiger baseball team got swept by Maize South on Friday, falling 8-6 and 4-3. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Wichita North 4-0 on Monday in the opening round of the Goddard tournament. The Lady Tigers topped AVCTL II rival Arkansas City 8-0 on Wednesday in the 2nd round.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team got swept by Olathe Northwest on Saturday, losing 16-5 and 15-5. The Lady Lions got swept by Salina South on Thursday, losing 5-4 and 5-1. … The Lion baseball team got swept by Salina South on Thursday, losing 6-3 and 3-1. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 4-1 against Rose Hill on Monday in the opening round of the Goddard tournament. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Andover on Wednesday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team swept a doubleheader against Augusta on Tuesday, winning 10-6 and 10-1. The Lady Railers got swept by Campus on Thursday, losing 9-8, and 8-7 in extra innings. … The Railer baseball team got swept by Campus on Thursday, losing 12-0 and 3-0. … The Lady Railer soccer team lost 2-1 in overtime against Topeka West on Monday in the opening round of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Railers defeated Wichita Collegiate 5-0 in the 2nd round on Tuesday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team swept Junction City on Friday, winning 16-1 and 16-1. The Lady Mustangs improved to 6-0 on Monday with a sweep against Dodge City, winning both games by the same 15-0 score. … The Mustang baseball team swept a doubleheader against Junction City on Friday, winning 11-1 and 8-1. The Mustangs split a doubleheader with Dodge City on Tuesday, winning the opener 14-4 but losing the 2nd game 7-3. The Mustangs got swept at Wichita Northwest on Thursday, losing the opener 3-2 in 8 innings and 6-1 in the second game. … The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 7-0 against Emporia on Monday in the opening round of the Wichita South tournament. The Lady Mustangs lost 8-0 against Derby in the 2nd round on Wednesday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Salina Central 0 0 6 0

Andover 0 0 1 2

Andover Cent. 0 0 1 1

Ark City 0 0 1 1

Newton 0 0 2 2

Eisenhower 0 0 0 4

Goddard 0 0 0 6

Friday, March 28

Salina Central 16, Junction City 1

Salina Central 16, Junction City 1

Arkansas City 15, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 3

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 8, Arkansas City 1

Saturday, March 29

Olathe Northwest 16, Goddard 5

Olathe Northwest 15, Goddard 5

Olathe West 5, Eisenhower 0

Olathe West 10, Eisenhower 0

Monday, March 31

Salina Central 15, Dodge City 0

Salina Central 15, Dodge City 0

Derby 14, Andover 8

Andover 14, Derby 14 Top 8th, to be made up at later date

Andover Central 1, Mulvane 0

Mulvane 7, Andover Central 5

Tuesday, April 1

Newton 10, Augusta 6

Newton 10, Augusta 1

Thursday, April 3

Salina South 5, Goddard 4

Salina South 4, Goddard 1

Campus 9, Newton 8

Campus 8, Newton 7, Ex.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover Cent. 0 0 2 2

Goddard 0 0 1 3

Newton 0 0 1 3

Andover 2 0 5 1

Ark City 0 2 1 5

Eisenhower 0 0 0 2

Salina Central 0 0 3 3

Friday, March 28

Andover 10, Ark City 0

Andover 9, Ark City 3

Maize South 8, Eisenhower 6

Maize South 4, Eisenhower 3

Salina Central 11, Junction City 1

Salina Central 8, Junction City 1

Saturday, March 29

DeSoto 11, Andover Central 7

Fort Scott 11, Andover Central 4

Tuesday, April 1

Salina Central 14, Dodge City 4

Dodge City 7, Salina Central 3

Mulvane 8, Andover Central 1

Andover 8, Derby 4

Andover 8, Derby 0

Thursday, April 3

Wichita Northwest 3, Salina Central 2, 8 innings

Wichita Northwest 6, Salina Central 1

Salina South 3, Goddard 1

Salina South 6, Goddard 3

Campus 12, Newton 2

Campus 3, Newton 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Andover Cent. 0 0 0 3 0 0

Goddard 0 0 0 2 2 0

Eisenhower 0 0 0 4 0 0

Ark City 0 0 0 3 2 0

Salina Central 0 0 0 0 2 0

Newton 0 0 0 1 3 0

Andover 0 0 0 1 4 0

Monday, March 31

Emporia 7, Salina Central 0 – Wichita South Tournament

Garden City 2, Andover 0 – Goddard Tournament

Ark City 7, Wichita West 0 – Goddard Tournament

Rose Hill 4, Goddard 1 – Goddard Tournament

Eisenhower 4, Wichita North 0 – Goddard tournament

Topeka High 2, Newton 1 OT – McPherson Tournament

Tuesday, April 1

Andover Central 6, Mulvane 0

Newton 5, Wichita Collegiate 0 – McPherson Tournament

Wednesday, April 2

Andover 3, Goddard 0 – Goddard Tournament

Eisenhower 8, Ark City 0 – Goddard Tournament

Derby 8, Salina Central 0 – Wichita South Tournament

Thursday, April 3

Wichita North 1, Andover 0 – Goddard Tournament

Garden City 2, Ark City 0 – Goddard Tournament