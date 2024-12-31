VIDEO: Salina Rings in “Noon Year’s Eve”

Hundreds of revelers in Salina got an early start on 2025 Tuesday. A crowd, consisting mainly of children and families, gathered at the Salina Fieldhouse to celebrate the fun, free, “Noon Year’s Eve” event.

Salina Parks and Recreation Operations Manager Andrea Born told KSAL News at the event that “Noon Year’s Eve” has turned into a Salina tradition.

“Noon Year’s Eve” featured music, craft activities, bouncy houses, and face painting. The highlight was a milk and cookie toast prior to a balloon drop.

Born estimated there were between 300-400 people gathered for the balloon drop at noon.