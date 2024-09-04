VIDEO: Brookville’s Rounders Rodeo

Hold your horses! The Brookville Rounders Rodeo event was a success this past Labor Day weekend.

This past Sunday before the national holiday, a crowd gathered for a parade, rodeo ,and street dancing at the Brookville Rounders Club Rodeo Grounds.

President of the Brookville Rodeo Club Ross Armstrong tells KSAL News, he thinks this year’s event turned out great. “I thought this year turned out to be better than we what have had in the last few years and the stands were full which was nice” said Armstrong.

He hopes to keep having this event take place and for more people to come next year. “I would like to keep the community engaged in all of the activities we do” said Armstrong.

Photo by Nicolas Fierro, KSAL News